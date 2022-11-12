A-State to induct new members into ROTC Hall of Heroes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Department of Military Science at Arkansas State University will induct three new members into the ROTC Hall of Heroes during a Saturday morning ceremony.

The three to be honored at the Cooper Alumni Center on Nov. 12 will be retired Col. Anthony (Tony) Bell, a native of Memphis; retired Lt. Col. Robert Earl Davis, a native of Hughes; and retired Col. Charles (Larry) Haynes, a native of Hornersville, Missouri, who will be inducted posthumously.

According to a news release on Friday, Nov. 11, Col. Haynes was chosen as the 100th inductee since the inception of the program in 1992. Family members of each of those being recognized will be present.

Following the morning ceremony, inductees will hang their placards in the Hall of Heroes, located in the Lieutenant Colonel Frederick C. Turner, Jr. Military Science Building.

The induction ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Retired Brig. Gen. Keith Klemmer, a 1987 graduate and 2013 Hall of Heroes inductee, will be the keynote speaker.

