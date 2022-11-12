Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at LSU on Saturday

For the first time since 1990, Arkansas State and LSU meet on the hardwood. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest will be aired on SEC Network Plus and can be heard on 95.3 FM The Ticket in Jonesboro.

A-State has dropped each of its last seven road openers dating back to a 67-49 win at Central Arkansas on December 1, 2014. The Red Wolves are 14-51 all-time against Southeastern Conference teams, including the 1-2 mark against LSU. The last win versus an SEC opponent was a 69-55 win at Mississippi State on December 17, 2014.

A-State registered 29 assists on 36 made field goals in the 86-55 win over Harding, one assist shy of the arena record and four shy of the program record. The Red Wolves return seven letterwinners, one starter, from last season. A-State is forced to replace 68 percent of the scoring, 65 percent of the rebounds, 55 percent of assists, 65 percent of steals, 76 percent of blocks and 59 percent of the minutes played from last season.

Caleb Fields, the lone returning starter from last season, was named Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team. Head Coach Mike Balado is in his sixth season at A-State carrying a record of 70-80 (.463).

