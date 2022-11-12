Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at LSU on Saturday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the first time since 1990, Arkansas State and LSU meet on the hardwood. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest will be aired on SEC Network Plus and can be heard on 95.3 FM The Ticket in Jonesboro.

A-State has dropped each of its last seven road openers dating back to a 67-49 win at Central Arkansas on December 1, 2014. The Red Wolves are 14-51 all-time against Southeastern Conference teams, including the 1-2 mark against LSU. The last win versus an SEC opponent was a 69-55 win at Mississippi State on December 17, 2014.

A-State registered 29 assists on 36 made field goals in the 86-55 win over Harding, one assist shy of the arena record and four shy of the program record. The Red Wolves return seven letterwinners, one starter, from last season. A-State is forced to replace 68 percent of the scoring, 65 percent of the rebounds, 55 percent of assists, 65 percent of steals, 76 percent of blocks and 59 percent of the minutes played from last season.

Caleb Fields, the lone returning starter from last season, was named Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team. Head Coach Mike Balado is in his sixth season at A-State carrying a record of 70-80 (.463).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Hit the gas instead of the brake. Elderly woman is ok after afternoon accident outside a...
Driver crashes into store
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following...
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

The Red Wolves are back in action Saturday vs. UMass
Arkansas State football hosts UMass Saturday afternoon
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up to dunk on a fast break against Fordham during the...
Council, defense lift No. 10 Arkansas past Fordham, 74-48
Football & basketball previews
Red Wolves in 60: Football Fashion Friday, Men's Basketball preps for LSU
Red Wolves fall in 5 sets Thursday at Marshall
Arkansas State volleyball falls in 5 sets at Marshall (Video: WSAZ)