College students launch rockets for science

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – They often say, “it’s not rocket science,” but for students at a Northeast Arkansas college, that saying was taken literally.

Lyon College sophomores Taylor Mitchell, Braden Glenn, and Katherine Hunter have been blasting off this semester as part of their rocket research program, according to a Thursday, Nov. 10 news release.

Led by Dr. David Thomas, W.D. Bryan Professor of Biology, the group of rocketeers was recruited to Thomas’ research team early in the summer.

“Students have always been a part of my research program,” Thomas said. “I recruited the current students during their first year, so I hope to have them in the lab for several years to come.”

Hunter, alongside her two other rocket researchers, is a biology major, something she said may seem a bit odd at first.

“It may seem unconventional that biology majors would spend time researching, building, and launching rockets,” Hunter said. “But the information we gather lines up well with what we are learning in our classrooms and labs.”

Lyon said the goal of the program is to collect microbes from different altitudes and safely return them for examination. Students learn to design and build rockets to safely incorporate scientific payloads.

Students also attended a four-day workshop at Southern Arkansas University over the summer where they designed, built, and launched high-power rockets, gaining themselves level-1 high-power certification.

“At a high-powered rocket camp, everyone else was an engineer. So being the only biology kids there launching rockets was new,” Glenn said.

You can find out more information about the program by emailing Thomas at david.thomas@lyon.edu.

