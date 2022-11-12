Energy Alert
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard

A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their wedding. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A blizzard in North Dakota has caused plenty of people to change plans but not for one couple.

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum kept their plans to walk down the aisle at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck on Friday.

“We decided Veterans Day would be a good day to get married. It’s Ethan’s grandparents’ anniversary,” Rusch said.

However, they didn’t figure a North Dakota blizzard would hit the day before their wedding.

“We just had such a great fall; we were hopeful it might be 70 degrees on our wedding day, and here we are with a few inches of snow instead,” Rusch said.

The snow did not help some members of the wedding party, but the couple said it was a minor bump in the road without any postponement plans.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. That wasn’t an option for us,” Rusch said.

Instead, they changed their outlook on the whole thing.

The couple said they are looking at making the blizzard an unexpected memory on the biggest day of their lives.

“It is definitely memorable in more ways than one,” Rusch said.

Birnbaum and Rusch hope snow might bring them a little extra good luck.

“It’s our day,” Birnbaum said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

