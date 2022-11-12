Man arrested in dogfighting ring bust; 106 dogs rescued from massive operation

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man has been arrested after deputies found he was running a dogfighting operation.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls were involved in a massive dogfighting operation by 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell.

Authorities said they found the animals at the man’s home after securing multiple search warrants.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office reports the dogs were tied to trees and metal poles without being properly hydrated and fed. The animals were tied using large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars.

“The dark and sinister world of dogfighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said.

In total, authorities said they rescued 106 dogs. They have since been placed with various rescue facilities for rehabilitation.

The sheriff’s office said many of the dogs were left in the elements with little to no shelter for days.

According to deputies, some of the dogs were housed in the basement of the home where the odor of urine and feces was so strong that the team had to wear protective equipment to enter.

Authorities said the conditions where they found the dogs living were not fit for humans or animals.

Officials said they expect more charges against Burrell.

“In cases like these, we have to conduct a lengthy and thorough investigation,” Gulledge said. “I am proud of the teamwork that has been exhibited in this case and I am thankful that these dogs are safe now.”

