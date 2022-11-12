Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education.

Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023.

According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.

“Lyon College is proud of its 150 years of experience educating college students in Arkansas,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College. “We appreciate WalletHub recognizing the tremendous value our college provides to students and look forward to more success as we continue to grow.”

The company said its comparisons are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes.

Lyon was noted for its best-in-state net cost, safety, student-faculty ratio, and admission rate.

“We are excited to be recognized once again for offering an amazing educational and student life experience that is both affordable and accessible,” said Lyon College Dean of Admissions Tommy Newton. “Thanks to scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study opportunities, there are many ways to afford a Lyon College education. Our Financial Aid office works closely with students to explore all available funding. Our goal is to partner with families who desire small classes and personal attention at an affordable price.”

