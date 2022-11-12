Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks

Lyon College was noted by WalletHub for its best-in-state net cost, safety, student-faculty...
Lyon College was noted by WalletHub for its best-in-state net cost, safety, student-faculty ratio, and admission rate.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education.

Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023.

According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states.

“Lyon College is proud of its 150 years of experience educating college students in Arkansas,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College. “We appreciate WalletHub recognizing the tremendous value our college provides to students and look forward to more success as we continue to grow.”

The company said its comparisons are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes.

Lyon was noted for its best-in-state net cost, safety, student-faculty ratio, and admission rate.

“We are excited to be recognized once again for offering an amazing educational and student life experience that is both affordable and accessible,” said Lyon College Dean of Admissions Tommy Newton. “Thanks to scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study opportunities, there are many ways to afford a Lyon College education. Our Financial Aid office works closely with students to explore all available funding. Our goal is to partner with families who desire small classes and personal attention at an affordable price.”

You can find more on WalletHub’s report by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
Hit the gas instead of the brake. Elderly woman is ok after afternoon accident outside a...
Driver crashes into store

Latest News

Sonia Fonticiella will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett,...
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
Three Golden Eagles going next level
GCT baseball standouts Hutson Guinn, Lane England & Camden Farmer sign to play college baseball
Students were allowed to pay their respects to those who served the United States.
Fulton County school honors veterans with assembly
Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crowe has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran...
New county judge promises unity following controversy