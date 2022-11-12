Energy Alert
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8.

Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas.

When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it boils down to getting the job down.

“I’m somebody who wants somebody that is qualified over anything else, so it’s just extra on top. But it means a lot to me to be the first person of Hispanic origin to be an elected prosecuting attorney in the state of Arkansas and I think that just shows that it’s possible,” she said.

Fonticiella said she has already started working with the deputy attorneys in the district, adding she is striving to help everyone in her district know each other.

“We invited all the deputy prosecutors from all different counties to celebrate and get to know each other, so day one we are starting to build that kind of culture of teamwork,” she said.

