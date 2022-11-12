SWEET SURPRISE: World War 2 veteran receives special gift

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - One veteran who thought he had lost something special to him was relieved on Veterans Day.

On Friday, Nov. 11, the Harrisburg community came together to honor Jim “Pappie” Leonard.

He has raced across the world and at 76 years old he continues to race.

Some of Jim’s racing experience comes from being stationed in Cuba with the Marine Corps.

“He thought he was coming to show off his car and do a speech for the kids today,” said Dee Leonard, Jim’s daughter.

Jim served over 22 years in the Marine Corps, where he obtained multiple medals and awards for his service.

However, in 1969, the recognition for his hard work was gone in an instant.

“I gave all my medals and everything to my mother and father and the house burned, so I lost everything there,” he said.

Jim said he lost multiple items and was clueless about how to get everything back.

“I had no idea where these medals were or how to get them,” he said.

Kevin Caldwell and his wife worked for over a year to get each of Leonard’s awards back in his hands.

“These medals represent what I was willing to do for you and for him and for all these people standing around here and for this great nation,” Jim said.

Dee said receiving those metals was a moment their family will never forget.

“He had tears in his eyes today, and I started to cry, cause I was the one that pushed him up there to get his case and I know when we get home he will let it out and I know how much this means to him,” she said.

“I can only compare it to one thing,” Jim said. “It means more to me than anything else in this world.”

Dee said Jim will be racing Saturday, Nov. 12, celebrating Veterans DAy and his love for this country on the race track.

