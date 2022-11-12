THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family.

Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal - Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 am St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington Avenue - Jonesboro



WHITE COUNTY

Free Thanksgiving Meal - Thursday, Nov. 24 at 11 am West Race Baptist Church, 1006 W Race Avenue - Searcy



If you know of any community meals happening this Thanksgiving holiday, you can send an e-mail to news@kait8.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.