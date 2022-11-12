Energy Alert
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to...
The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family.

Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

WHITE COUNTY

If you know of any community meals happening this Thanksgiving holiday, you can send an e-mail to news@kait8.com.

