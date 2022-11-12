Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Veterans in Arkansas gathered at a museum to remember sacrifices made

(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Many gathered Friday at the MacArthur Museum of Military History for Veterans Day.

Content partner KARK said it was a day to remember the sacrifices veterans who served our country made.

Veterans from all across Arkansas gathered, saluting one another for their sacrifice in the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

“It is very significant so they can stay on the minds of people. to all of those who labored, many lost their lives in defense for our country here, so I think veterans day is very important,” said veteran and pastor in Pine Bluff, Charles Boyd. “A lot of veterans feel like they have been left behind and forgotten, and programs like this let us know that we are still in the minds of the American people.”

Gina Chandler, veteran, and Assistant Director for the Veteran Services for the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs comes from a long line of military family and served in the Air Force herself.

She said your service matters and to be proud of it.

“Everybody that served is a part of history and telling your story of what you did, where you served, what it means to you is how we celebrate veterans day,” said Chandler. “There is no other way to describe it but prideful, you know some people speak the words, it’s a sense of an overwhelming feeling that I served my country.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Hit the gas instead of the brake. Elderly woman is ok after afternoon accident outside a...
Driver crashes into store
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following...
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say

Latest News

Football & basketball previews
Red Wolves in 60: Football Fashion Friday, Men's Basketball preps for LSU
Dave Byers of Reyno, Ark., gathered enough snow to make a November snowman - 11/12/22
IN PICTURES: Viewers shared pics and videos from the November 12 snowfall
Greyhounds win 3A 1st Round matchup
2022 FFN: Salem beats Walnut Ridge in all NEA 3A 1st Round matchup
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Nov. 11 Playoff Scores + Video Highlights with Baker Breaking Career TDs Record »