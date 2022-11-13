A-State junior Jaybe Shufelberger qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

Arkansas State women’s cross country runner Jaybe Shufelberger ran down multiple runners in the final 400 meters in Friday’s NCAA South Central Regional Championships, punching her ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Shufelberger finished sixth overall with a career-best time of 20:35.7 in the women’s 6K at the Watts Cross Country Course. She becomes just the second woman in school history to qualify for the national meet, held Saturday, Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Okla. A-State great Kristina Aubert competed twice in the NCAA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

The newcomer helped the A-State women place seventh as a squad, while the men placed fourth in the 10K team standings behind Jacob Pyeatt’s 14th-place individual result.

Five runners, including Shufelberger, clocked personal-best times in the women’s 6K race on Friday morning. Sophie Leathers followed as A-State’s second finisher, placing 27th with a career-best 21:17.9. Elizabeth Martin finished in 21:57.9 to place 55th, with freshman Ann-Marie Braese placing 60th with a personal-best time of 22:03.5. Kayla Wade was the Red Wolves’ fifth scorer, running a career-best 22:35.5 to place 86th. Rookie Emma Hurlbut crossed in 22:47.3 and placed 91st but did not score.

In the men’s 10K, Pyeatt’s 14th-place finish came with a time of 31:12.3. Dawson Mayberry ran a personal-best 31:42.4 to place 29th, with Grayson Young running 32:30.0 to place 52nd. Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Nati Enright crossed in 32:57.6 in his 66th-place finish, while Nathan Herbst followed in 67th with a mark of 32:59.4. SBC Newcomer of the Year Rylan Brown registered a time of 33:51.5 to place 100th overall.

NEXT UP

While the cross country season is in the books on the team side for Arkansas State, Shufelberger turns her attention to the NCAA Cross Country Championships, slated for Saturday, Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Okla.

