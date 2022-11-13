Energy Alert
Arkansas State football beats UMass, snaps four game losing streak

Trevian Thomas had a interception return for a touchdown Saturday as the Red Wolves beat UMass 35-33.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves football is back in the win column.

Kenneth Harris stopped a game tying 2 point conversion with tackle near the goal line, Arkansas State beat UMass 35-33 Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves improve to 3-7 overall and snap a four game losing streak.

James Blackman was 10 of 18 passing for 142 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Seydou Traore had a TD reception in the 2nd quarter, Te’Vailance Hunt in the 3rd. Marcel Murray recorded his first 100 yard rushing game since 2019, the Georgia native had 8 carries for 123 yards and 1 TD. Murray broke free for a 75 yard score in the 3rd.

Jaden Harris led the A-State defense with 14 tackles, he had a diving interception in the 2nd quarter. Melique Straker also had double digit tackles with 12. Trevian Thomas had a pick six for the Red Wolves in the victory.

Arkansas State heads to San Marcos for their final road game of the season. The Red Wolves face Texas State on Saturday, November 19th. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the Sun Belt matchup will be streamed on ESPN3.

