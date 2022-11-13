Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball opens Sun Belt Tournament play on Wednesday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The 14-team field is set for the Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship, as the league office announced the tournament bracket on Saturday.

Arkansas State garnered the West No. 6 seed in the 14-team field and will face East No. 7 seed Georgia State Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. The Red Wolves finished the regular season with a 7-21 overall ledger, going 2-14 in in league play, while the Panthers also finished 7-21 with a 3-13 league mark. Record versus divisional foes determined seeding for the tournament.

Wednesday’s winner advances to the second round on Thursday versus East No. 3 seed Old Dominion at Noon CT. All matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, culminating with the championship match at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Tickets may be purchased online through the Foley Sports Tourism Box Office. Tickets are sold on a daily basis and are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children ages 12 and under. Students of Sun Belt Conference institutions are admitted free with a valid student ID.

