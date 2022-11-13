Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Green bean casserole seltzer is now a thing

Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.
Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.(Aura Bora)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year.

Green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company said the seltzer has a “sweet, earthy and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s “secret menu” newsletter feature.

Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Dave Byers of Reyno, Ark., gathered enough snow to make a November snowman - 11/12/22
IN PICTURES: Viewers shared pics and videos from the November 12 snowfall
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.,...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022