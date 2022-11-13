Jonesboro organization gives meals to community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12.

Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food.

“When you don’t have family around, you have stress and depression and all of that, so we just wanted to give back to the community and let them know that Grow NEA, we are your family as well,” he said.

Johnson said the lunch was also an opportunity to give Arkansas State University students who may not be traveling home for the Thanksgiving break a taste of an American tradition.

“When we were discussing the menu that’s what we wanted, you know, to give them a taste of our culture, our food and everything for the holidays,” he said.

Johnson said it was this year marked the inaugural lunch, but he hopes to continue the tradition going.

