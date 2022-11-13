Energy Alert
Late rally sends LSU past Arkansas State men’s basketball

The Red Wolves fell at LSU 61-52 on Saturday.
The Red Wolves fell at LSU 61-52 on Saturday.(Source: WAFB)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
An 11-0 run late in the second half saw LSU pull away for a 61-52 win over the Arkansas State men’s basketball team Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Omar El-Sheikh was the only A-State (1-1) player in double figures as he finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Markise Davis added nine points and seven rebounds while Izaiyah Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds in his first career start. Adam Miller had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to lead three players in double figures for LSU (2-0).

LSU led for 38:12 of the game with the Red Wolves only lead coming at 10-9 with 13:49 to go in the first half. Although the Tigers led the majority of the game, A-State did not trail by more than nine over the first 20 minutes. A 7-0 run early saw the LSU lead grow to 43-32 with 15:48 to play, but an11-2 run got A-State within two, 45-43, with 9:58 to go.

A-State was unable to get a shot to fall the next 7:42 seeing LSU take its largest lead, 56-43, of the game with 2:50 to play. In that stretch, A-State was 0-for-10 from the field, 0-for-7 beyond the arc, with just one turnover.

Both teams finished the night shooting under 40 percent from the field with LSU shooting 39.2 percent (20-51) to the Red Wolves’ 38.6 percent (22-57). The Tigers shot 40 percent (8-for-20) beyond the arc while A-State was just 5-for-25 (.200), including 3-of-14 (.214) in the second half. A-State was 3-for-4 (.750) at the charity stripe while LSU knocked down 13-of-16 (.813). The Red Wolves out-rebounded LSU 35-34, including 10-8 on the offensive glass for a 12-5 advantage in second chance points. A-State outscored the Tigers 30-18 in the paint, but was outscored 23-16 in points off turnovers with A-State having three more turnovers than LSU, 16-13.

A-State returns to the hardwood Monday against Lyon College at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. with the contest being aired on ESPN+ and broadcast across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

