Lit’l Bita Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together

Christmas shopping
By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 36th time, Christmas has shown up a little early for shoppers in Jonesboro.

Lit’l Bita Christmas was held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University.

The event came from the mind of former Arkansas State coach Bill Templeton, who wanted to raise funds for student-athletes.

The event initially started out with 20 vendors. Executive Director of Administration for the Red Wolves Foundation Gina Winchester said today it has grown to over 200 vendors.

“Lit’l Bita Christmas Arts and Craft show has become the largest craft show in the midsouth region,” she said.

The event draws thousands to the arena.

Those who attend have the opportunity to buy a variety of goods. Whether it’s clothes, jewelry, door hangers, or soaps. All are made by local vendors.

For some vendors, like Megan Million, the opportunity to sell at Lit’l Bita Christmas is momentous.

“This is the biggest event I have ever set up at. It’s been a dream for me to set up here,” she said.

Million said an event like Lit’l Bita Christmas was important not just for vendors, who get to show their craft, but for the community to get an opportunity to shop locally.

“Everything here is locally crafted, handmade. A lot of work and labor goes into it so it’s like a win-win for everyone,” she said.

Those who still want a small taste of Christmas can enjoy the event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 am to 4 pm.

