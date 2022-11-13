Another Rain/Snow Mix Arrives Tonight

Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight. A cold rain pushes in after the drive home this evening. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued as more snow is possible. The higher elevation parts of the state will switch to snow and have some light accumulations by morning. For Region 8, that would mainly be in the Ozarks. Rainfall amounts will be under 0.50″. Highs this week stay in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Another thing to watch for the week is the wind on Wednesday. Wind gusts on Wednesday could go over 30 mph! After the cold rain tonight, the rest of the week looks mainly dry.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.