Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/11/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 11th, 2022.
Valley View (Jay Morman pick-six)
Nominee #1 is Valley View. Jay Morman jumps the route and it’s a pick six. The Blazers beat Farmington 42 - 39 in the 5A 1st Round.
Pocahontas (Connor Baker record breaking TD)
Nominee #2 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker runs into the record books in the 2nd quarter, the touchdown sets the new Arkansas record for career rushing scores. The Redskins beat Lincoln 56 - 14 in the 4A 1st Round.
Newport (Dejai Marshall TD pass to Isiah Kendall)
Nominee #3 is Newport. Dejai Marshall up top, Isaiah Kendall toe drag swag, the touchdown, and the celebration. The Greyhounds beat Magnet Cove 50 - 14 in the 3A 1st Round.
Rivercrest (Michael Rainer TD)
Our final nominee is Rivercrest. Michael Rainer turns 4th down into a touchdown. The Colts beat Gentry 42 - 21 in the 4A 1st Round.
