Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/11/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 11th, 2022.

Valley View (Jay Morman pick-six)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Jay Morman jumps the route and it’s a pick six. The Blazers beat Farmington 42 - 39 in the 5A 1st Round.

Pocahontas (Connor Baker record breaking TD)

Nominee #2 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker runs into the record books in the 2nd quarter, the touchdown sets the new Arkansas record for career rushing scores. The Redskins beat Lincoln 56 - 14 in the 4A 1st Round.

Newport (Dejai Marshall TD pass to Isiah Kendall)

Nominee #3 is Newport. Dejai Marshall up top, Isaiah Kendall toe drag swag, the touchdown, and the celebration. The Greyhounds beat Magnet Cove 50 - 14 in the 3A 1st Round.

Rivercrest (Michael Rainer TD)

Our final nominee is Rivercrest. Michael Rainer turns 4th down into a touchdown. The Colts beat Gentry 42 - 21 in the 4A 1st Round.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Nov. 11 Playoff Scores + Video Highlights with Baker Breaking Career TDs Record »

Houston reflects on Baker breaking record
Cedric Houston reflects after Pocahontas QB Connor Baker breaks state rushing TD record
Greyhounds win 3A 1st Round matchup
2022 FFN: Salem beats Walnut Ridge in all NEA 3A 1st Round matchup
