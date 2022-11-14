A-State bowling finishes third in Ladyjack Classic

Defeating host Stephen F. Austin 4-2 in a Baker best-of-seven match to decide third place, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished third among the 14 teams at the Ladyjack Classic.

A-State (20-8) capped off the weekend with a 10-4 head-to-head record and a second consecutive third place finish in as many events this season. The Red Wolves wrapped up Baker matches Sunday morning with wins over Marian (969-909), Newman (1024-819) and Maryville (1113-975) to maintain positioning for the third seed.

The Red Wolves met Stephen F. Austin in the third place Baker best-of-seven series. SFA took the first game 203-180, but A-State took the next three games to build a 3-1 lead. The Red Wolves rolled a match-high 224 in game two to win 224-205 and followed with a 215-188 and 204-181 margin to build the 3-1 lead. SFA sent the match to game six with a 216-204 margin, but A-State ended the series in exciting fashion with a 213-212 total in the game. McKendree edged Vanderbilt 4-3 in the championship match to win the event.

Freshman Karli VanDuinen earned her first career All-Tournament honors following the competition. VanDuinen was fourth in traditional play Saturday with 1,143 pins for an average of 228.60.

A-State returns to action in January at the Northeast Classic hosted by Sacred Heart Jan. 20-22 in Deptford, N.J. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

