Arkansas State basketball in action Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Arkansas State basketball teams will be in action Monday night. The women (0-1) will take on UT Martin (0-1) on the road, while the men (1-1) will host Lyon (1-1) at First National Bank Arena.

Red Wolves women’s hoops at UT Martin (Monday, 6:00 PM, ESPN+)

Arkansas State is facing UT Martin for the first time since the 2018-19 season - a 97-91 overtime loss inside the Elam Center. The Red Wolves are seeking their first win of the season after dropping a tough 59-56 road outcome at Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

A-State begins its season on the road for two straight games for the first time since 2017-18 (at Indiana, at Florida).

UT Martin is entering the contest 0-1 after dropping an 89-84 home outcome to Sun Belt favorites Troy. The Skyhawks coughed up 29 turnovers in the defeat but stayed in it by shooting 56.4 percent (31-55) from the floor behind 31 points from Mountain View, Ark., native and Melbourne alum Kenley McCarn and a double-double (14 pts/15 reb) by Sharnecce Currie-Jelks.

A win would mark Arkansas State’s first win of the season, including its second all-time win at UT Martin and its first win in the series since Nov. 21, 2017. It would also be A-State’s first win in the Elam Center since Nov. 18, 2015.

Red Wolves men’s hoops vs. Lyon (Monday, 7:00 PM, ESPN+)

The Red Wolves continue non-conference play Monday hosting Lyon College at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+ and broadcast on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

A-State became the first non-conference opponent to limit LSU to below 40 percent shooting on their home floor since 2014, but Mike Balado’s pack fell 61-52. The Red Wolves allowed 61 points to the Tigers, the fewest in a non-conference home game for LSU since the 2013 season.

The Red Wolves have held back-to-back opponents below 61 points to start a season -- Harding 55 and LSU 61 -- for the first time since the 2009-10 defeated MacMurray College 93-47 and Southeast Missouri 73-49.

A-State and Lyon College meet for the second consecutive season after not meeting since 2015 prior to the contest last year. In 56 previous meetings, A-State holds a 39-17 series advantage with 48 of those 56 meetings happening between 1926 and 1957. The last nine meetings in the series have come since 2002 with each of those nine contests in Jonesboro. A-State and Lyon met twice in the NAIA Playoffs in the 1950s with Lyon winning 70-58 in 1957 and A-State winning 99-72 in 1954.

