Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff

Two candidates will face off again in December after the Blytheville mayoral race headed out to...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month.

The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry.

ELECTION RESULTS

Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election.

Region 8 News has been tracking the race since the 7 candidates filed to run for mayor.

Voters can cast their ballots on Dec. 6.

Early voting will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

