A church is nearly done with rebuilding after tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - East Side Baptist Church in Trumann is almost ready to open its doors again after damage from a tornado.

On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-2 tornado hit Trumann and East Side Baptist Church was in the path of the tornado’s destruction.

The tornado left the church with over $400,000 worth of damage.

“The left side of the church hit it pretty hard and there was roof damage, but we also had more of the rain damage and the water after the tornado,” Deacon Kenny Gunter said.

The rebuild itself has also come with its own problems.

“We’re encountering some of the same things from before the tornado. With all the COVID and all the supply issue,” Gunter said.

Gunter said the rebuild was expected to last through May, but those issues have pushed the rebuild back and forced the church to compromise. Pastor Will Harold said the church had to put some of the projects of the rebuild back to open the church sooner.

“Some things we are not able to do, some things we are doing. We’re sticking to things that are a priority because of that because finances are an issue,” Harrold said.

Throughout the process, churchgoers have met at different locations, but they’ve done their best to not forget their roots.

“We’ve held several events here on our grounds, drive-thru Easter baskets, given away during Easter time. We’ve done a fall festival here recently,” Harold said.

The end of the rebuild process is near and Pastor Harold is ready to open the doors and welcome his community back.

“The journey has been so long. To see the people come back home. To see the people in this community come back to this church, I wouldn’t be able to explain how that would feel,” he said.

The church hopes to open its doors as soon as next month.

