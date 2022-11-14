Energy Alert
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas.

In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop.

The company didn’t release the name of the victim.

Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News.

Early this morning one of our team members was involved in a fatal accident in the Pocahontas truck shop. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with their loved ones. Safety is our top priority and has been since our company’s founding. We are working with the proper authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of this incident is completed.

Peco Foods

We have reached out to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting to hear back with more details.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will have more details as soon as they are released.

