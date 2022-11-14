Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FedEx Freight to furlough workers as demand drops

(WKYT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Freight announced it will furlough workers in response to a decrease in demand.

The shipping giant did not specify how many employees this will affect.

This comes after FedEx said it expected to cut $2 million in costs back in September.

We reached out to FedEx Freight for a statement on the announcement:

“In response to current business conditions impacting volumes, FedEx Freight is enacting a temporary furlough in some U.S. markets to align our workforce with operational requirements. Some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees and anticipates that many employees will volunteer to participate in the program. The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPenney
Employees pepper sprayed during robbery
Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
School district warns of scam
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

Since June 1, eight reports have been taken regarding stalking and harassment. The posts...
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER TONIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
The Region 8 StormTEAM is tracking winter weather in November.
Monday's Midday Forecast of Winter Weather
Customer pumps gas at the Shell on E Broadway in Louisville.
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas