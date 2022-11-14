FedEx Freight to furlough workers as demand drops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Freight announced it will furlough workers in response to a decrease in demand.

The shipping giant did not specify how many employees this will affect.

This comes after FedEx said it expected to cut $2 million in costs back in September.

We reached out to FedEx Freight for a statement on the announcement:

“In response to current business conditions impacting volumes, FedEx Freight is enacting a temporary furlough in some U.S. markets to align our workforce with operational requirements. Some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees and anticipates that many employees will volunteer to participate in the program. The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow.”

