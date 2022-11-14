JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for upcoming holidays.

On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says they need help raising 350,000 meals.

Nobody should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from and with cost increases, this holiday season will be hard on many.

“Recent increases in food and fuel costs have severely impacted so many Northeast Arkansans,” said the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “We are asking you to help us Fill the Food Bank for the holidays so that no one goes without.”

Here are ways you can help:

Donate unexpired, nonperishable food at any Fill the Food Bank locations. All donations stay local.

Donate , every dollar donated can help provide 3.5 meals.

Volunteer!

SATELLITE SITES:

Clay County

Harps #495

1020 E. Main St.

Pocahontas, AR

Greene County

Walmart Supercenter #36

2802 W. Kingshighway

Paragould, AR

Jackson County

Walmart Supercenter #18

1211 Highway 267 N

Newport, AR

Lawrence County

Walmart #57

1600 W Main St.

Walnut Ridge, AR

Mississippi County

Walmart Supercenter #74

2720 W Keiser Ave.

Osceola, AR

Poinsett County

Edwards Food Giant

605 N. Illinois Ave.

Harrisburg, AR

Poinsett County

Walmart Supercenter #229

512 Industrial Park Dr.

Trumann, AR

Randolph County

Walmart Supercenter #71

1415 Highway 67 S

Pocahontas, AR

