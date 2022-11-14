Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fill the Food Bank

(unsplash.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for upcoming holidays.

On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says they need help raising 350,000 meals.

Nobody should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from and with cost increases, this holiday season will be hard on many.

Recent increases in food and fuel costs have severely impacted so many Northeast Arkansans,” said the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “We are asking you to help us Fill the Food Bank for the holidays so that no one goes without.”

Here are ways you can help:

  • Donate unexpired, nonperishable food at any Fill the Food Bank locations. All donations stay local.
  • Donate, every dollar donated can help provide 3.5 meals.
  • Volunteer!

SATELLITE SITES:

Clay County

Harps #495

1020 E. Main St.

Pocahontas, AR

Greene County

Walmart Supercenter #36

2802 W. Kingshighway

Paragould, AR

Jackson County

Walmart Supercenter #18

1211 Highway 267 N

Newport, AR

Lawrence County

Walmart #57

1600 W Main St.

Walnut Ridge, AR

Mississippi County

Walmart Supercenter #74

2720 W Keiser Ave.

Osceola, AR

Poinsett County

Edwards Food Giant

605 N. Illinois Ave.

Harrisburg, AR

Poinsett County

Walmart Supercenter #229

512 Industrial Park Dr.

Trumann, AR

Randolph County

Walmart Supercenter #71

1415 Highway 67 S

Pocahontas, AR

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Dave Byers of Reyno, Ark., gathered enough snow to make a November snowman - 11/12/22
IN PICTURES: Viewers shared pics and videos from the November 12 snowfall
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Nov. 11 Playoff Scores + Video Highlights with Baker Breaking Career TDs Record »

Latest News

School district warns of scam
Valley View, Pocahontas, Newport, & Rivercrest are 11/11/22 nominees
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (11/11/22)
Cross Country, Volleyball, Women's Bowling updates
Red Wolves Live: Jaybe Shufelberger qualifies for NCAAs, volleyball, bowling updates
Red Wolves beat UMass 35-33
Red Wolves Live: Arkansas State football beats UMass 35-33