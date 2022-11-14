Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey.

In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week.

However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas stations across the U.S. are seeing a similar drop in prices.

The national average fell more than 2 cents to $3.76 a gallon. Just like Arkansas, these prices are still over 36 cents higher than last year.

“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

