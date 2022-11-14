Jonesboro police respond to suspected robbery
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a suspected robbery at JCPenny, 3000 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro.
Sunday, the call came into JPD that the store was robbed. An officer on the scene confirmed with a reporter they are investigating a robbery.
According to police, there is an unknown number of suspects. No one is in custody.
This story is developing. We will update this story as more information is available.
