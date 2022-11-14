Jonesboro police respond to suspected robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a suspected robbery at JCPenny, 3000 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro.

Sunday, the call came into JPD that the store was robbed. An officer on the scene confirmed with a reporter they are investigating a robbery.

According to police, there is an unknown number of suspects. No one is in custody.

@jonesboroarpd are on scene of a robbery at JC Penny. Unknown number of suspects. I’m told no one is in custody. @Region8News #ARNews pic.twitter.com/8yvf6F7KUt — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) November 14, 2022

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information is available.

