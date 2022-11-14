Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro police respond to suspected robbery

JCPenny
JCPenny(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a suspected robbery at JCPenny, 3000 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro.

Sunday, the call came into JPD that the store was robbed. An officer on the scene confirmed with a reporter they are investigating a robbery.

According to police, there is an unknown number of suspects. No one is in custody.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Dave Byers of Reyno, Ark., gathered enough snow to make a November snowman - 11/12/22
IN PICTURES: Viewers shared pics and videos from the November 12 snowfall
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Nov. 11 Playoff Scores + Video Highlights with Baker Breaking Career TDs Record »

Latest News

School district warns of scam
Fill the Food Bank
Valley View, Pocahontas, Newport, & Rivercrest are 11/11/22 nominees
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (11/11/22)
Cross Country, Volleyball, Women's Bowling updates
Red Wolves Live: Jaybe Shufelberger qualifies for NCAAs, volleyball, bowling updates