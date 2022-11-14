JPD investigates catalytic converter theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck.

According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened.

Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone stole the vehicle part between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The report lists the price for the catalytic converter at $500.

Jonesboro police did confirm there is video from the scene of the theft.

No arrests have been made yet.

