JPD investigates catalytic converter theft

Since June 1, eight reports have been taken regarding stalking and harassment. The posts trending on Facebook by women detailing stalking were not filed by JPD.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck.

According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened.

Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone stole the vehicle part between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The report lists the price for the catalytic converter at $500.

Jonesboro police did confirm there is video from the scene of the theft.

No arrests have been made yet.

