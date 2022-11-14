Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Little Rock names court after Foley, NEA natives Salary and Eaton lead Ole Miss to win

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton celebrates as Destiny Salary drills a three Sunday.
Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton celebrates as Destiny Salary drills a three Sunday.(KTHV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro alum Destiny Salary and Nettleton great Elauna Eaton combined for three triples, helping Ole Miss to a 58-40 win over Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center Sunday afternoon.

The Trojans dedicated the court at the Jack Stephens Center to their longtime head coach Joe Foley. Foley, who had a prior stint at Arkansas Tech, has won 378 games over his 20 seasons at Little Rock.

He couldn’t make it 379, though, as the Rebels defense held the Trojans to 38 percent shooting from the field.

Eaton, an Arkansas transfer hit two threes for a season-high six points. She’s made the most of her minutes so far, scoring 9 points in 25 total minutes played through three games.

Salary has been the first off the bench for Ole Miss, averaging 20 minutes a game and has 21 points so far.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Dave Byers of Reyno, Ark., gathered enough snow to make a November snowman - 11/12/22
IN PICTURES: Viewers shared pics and videos from the November 12 snowfall
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Nov. 11 Playoff Scores + Video Highlights with Baker Breaking Career TDs Record »

Latest News

Arkansas baseball infielder
Dave Van Horn talks Kennett alum Reese Robinett
Red Wolves beat Harding
Arkansas State basketball back in action Monday night
Red Wolves Coaches Show airs Sundays at 10:35 on KAIT
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones on "culture defining" moments in win over UMass
Arkansas State basketball in action Monday
A-State bowling finishes third in Ladyjack Classic