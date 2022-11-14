Little Rock names court after Foley, NEA natives Salary and Eaton lead Ole Miss to win

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro alum Destiny Salary and Nettleton great Elauna Eaton combined for three triples, helping Ole Miss to a 58-40 win over Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center Sunday afternoon.

The Trojans dedicated the court at the Jack Stephens Center to their longtime head coach Joe Foley. Foley, who had a prior stint at Arkansas Tech, has won 378 games over his 20 seasons at Little Rock.

He couldn’t make it 379, though, as the Rebels defense held the Trojans to 38 percent shooting from the field.

Making it rain in Little Rock! ☔️@ElaunaEaton23 connects on the trifecta! pic.twitter.com/ibKIjGHFNu — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 13, 2022

Eaton, an Arkansas transfer hit two threes for a season-high six points. She’s made the most of her minutes so far, scoring 9 points in 25 total minutes played through three games.

Salary has been the first off the bench for Ole Miss, averaging 20 minutes a game and has 21 points so far.

