Lizzo coming to FedExForum

Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by...
Lizzo performs on stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is taking her show on tour to Memphis.

The Special 2our is headed to FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour comes in support of her recently-released album SPECIAL, which includes several tracks that have reached toward the top of the Hot 100 hits.

