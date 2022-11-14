Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court

18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.(Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14.

According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the 18 year old, but the judge denied that request.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, JR. back in September.

He’s one of three people charged in connection to the shooting.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court in 2 weeks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPenney
Employees pepper sprayed during robbery
Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
School district warns of scam
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is...
Federal appeals court in St. Louis rules student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold
Two candidates will face off again in December after the Blytheville mayoral race headed out to...
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
Since June 1, eight reports have been taken regarding stalking and harassment. The posts...
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
FedEx Freight to furlough workers as demand drops