Nov. 14: What you need to know

Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.

A cold rain pushes in after the drive home this evening. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued as more snow is possible. The higher elevation parts of the state will switch to snow and have some light accumulations by morning. For Region 8, that would mainly be in the Ozarks. Rainfall amounts will be under 0.50″.

Highs this week stay in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Another thing to watch for the week is the wind on Wednesday. Wind gusts on Wednesday could go over 30 mph! After the cold rain tonight, the rest of the week looks mainly dry.

According to Jonesboro Police Department officers, employees at JCPenney were pepper sprayed during a Sunday evening robbery.

East Side Baptist Church in Trumann is almost ready to open its doors again after damage from a tornado.

Plenty of service men and women decide to pursue college degrees through the GI Bill, but a proposal in the U.S. House could give veterans more options in determining their futures.

Arkansas UFC fighter giving back to disabled veterans.

A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says they need help raising 350,000 meals.

