School district warns of scam

(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday the Gosnell School District warned of a text scam.

A social media post from The Gosnell School district said they were made aware of texts asking for email passwords to be changed.

“The district has not and will not send out messages asking for passwords to be changed,” said the district.

They encouraged everyone to be cautious and not share personal information.

