Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
By Amber Ruch and Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, a 58-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, November 13 when he didn’t return from hunting.

His family identified him as Phillip Carnell from Sikeston. They said he’s a father and grandfather.

His sister tells us he may be disoriented because he hasn’t taken his medication.

A search operation is underway near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River.

National Park Service personnel along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams are combing the area.

According to Ozark National Scenic Riverways, crews found some of Carnell’s gear, including his gun.

They said they found his foot prints near where he was hunting.

The park service said additional personnel is not needed Monday night.

Volunteers for Tuesday can call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 573-351-8536.

The Carter County Sheriff is asking to call to leave your name and number.

He said they will give you a call back with your group’s information and when they will need you.

The sheriff also said to please not show up unannounced and to please wait for a call back from his office.

The search team is asking that everyone stay clear of the Cave Springs area and Lose Man Cave Road so that the aviation team can work from the air to spot the missing hunter.

