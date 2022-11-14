Energy Alert
WINTER WEATHER TONIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8

The Region 8 StormTEAM details the latest models they have for winter weather Monday night.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baxter, Fulton, Stone, and Izard counties as a cold rain turns into snow showers late tonight.

Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder said the advisory is expected to be expanded into southern Missouri Monday afternoon.

Rain showers begin to increase during the drive home Monday evening.

Temperatures will be well above freezing at this point.

As we approach 10 p.m., we’ll start to see the change to winter weather for the areas in the advisory.

Slick spots may begin to develop in these areas from midnight through the early hours of Tuesday.

The Jonesboro area and many other spots aren’t expected to hit freezing overnight.

The National Weather Service issued advisories for some Region 8 counties.
The National Weather Service issued advisories for some Region 8 counties.(KAIT)

Overall, fewer places see snow compared to Friday night but amounts could be higher in the winter weather advisories. Precipitation moves out by 4 or 5 a.m.

