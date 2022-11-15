AAA: More Americans leaving town this Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.

According to a Tuesday news release, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home for the upcoming holiday.

That’s a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

While 49 million people are expected to travel by car, another 4.5 million will be flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Twidale suggested. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

As many as 1.4 million will be traveling by bus, train, or cruise ship. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be crowds.

“Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination,” Twidale said. “If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time 11/23 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Before 8 a.m., after 8 p.m. 11/24 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m. 11/25 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m. 11/26 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m. 11/27 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

