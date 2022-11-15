Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

AAA: More Americans leaving town this Thanksgiving

Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the...
Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.

According to a Tuesday news release, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home for the upcoming holiday.

That’s a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

While 49 million people are expected to travel by car, another 4.5 million will be flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Twidale suggested. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

As many as 1.4 million will be traveling by bus, train, or cruise ship. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be crowds.

“Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination,” Twidale said. “If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”

DateWorst Travel TimeBest Travel Time
11/2311 a.m. to 8 p.m.Before 8 a.m., after 8 p.m.
11/2411 a.m. to 3 p.m.Before 11 a.m., after 6 p.m.
11/254 p.m. to 8 p.m.Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.
11/264 p.m. to 8 p.m.Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.
11/274 p.m. to 8 p.m.Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.
Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

Latest News

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
On Friday, Nov. 18, you can help Fill the Food Bank and make sure everyone enjoys a happy...
Midday Interview: Fill the Food Bank
A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive...
ASP to gobble up seatbelt violators