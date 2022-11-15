Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cold Air Lingers for the Rest of the Week

November 15th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No big issues overnight from the sleet and snow as most stayed above freezing. We’re still a little wet this morning and light mist/drizzle may continue until or slightly after sunrise. Highs are back in the 40s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures get a little colder tonight and drop below freezing. The wind stays breezy today and Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday mornings look the coldest with lows in the 20s. Clouds on Friday may keep us in the 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected over the rest of the week. Maybe mid to late next week another storm system could arrive.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
An initial incident report said the vehicle came back to a person who lived on Jefferson Avenue.
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft

Latest News

This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
The Region 8 StormTEAM is tracking winter weather in November.
Monday's Midday Forecast of Winter Weather
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (11/14)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (11/14)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast
Ryan's Update On Tonight's Rain and Snow Chances (11/14/2022)