Cold Air Lingers for the Rest of the Week

No big issues overnight from the sleet and snow as most stayed above freezing. We’re still a little wet this morning and light mist/drizzle may continue until or slightly after sunrise. Highs are back in the 40s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures get a little colder tonight and drop below freezing. The wind stays breezy today and Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday mornings look the coldest with lows in the 20s. Clouds on Friday may keep us in the 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected over the rest of the week. Maybe mid to late next week another storm system could arrive.

