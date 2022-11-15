Energy Alert
ASP to gobble up seatbelt violators

Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive...
Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive without a seat belt.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive without a seat belt.

To ensure everyone stays safe on the roads this coming holiday, ASP announced it will increase patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not buckled up.

“Properly using a seat belt in a moving vehicle isn’t just a suggestion, it’s the law,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, director of ASP. “Wherever you travel, short distances or long, you must wear a seat belt.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign begins Monday, Nov. 21, and will continue through Sunday night, Nov. 27.

According to ASP, 333 people died in traffic crashes statewide during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Of those, more than half were not wearing a seatbelt.

Nighttime driving is also more deadly than daytime with 67 percent of Thanksgiving weekend fatal crashes occurring at night, ASP stated.

That’s why wearing a seatbelt is so important.

“It’s your best defense if involved in a crash and may mean the difference between life and death,” Bryant said. “This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember, Click It or Ticket.”

