ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game Friday night.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division sustained serious injuries at a Rector High School football game.

SA Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member while assisting the Rector School District Athletic Department as part of the sideline chain crew.

After the attack, SA Vavak was transported to a Jonesboro hospital and later released.

“The incident is under administrative review by the Arkansas State Police,” said Sadler. “SA Vavak is presently on medical leave while he recuperates.”

