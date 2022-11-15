Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a...
In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2.

According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site.

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

The plan was to refurbish the existing hotel and build a new one near the casino pavilion.

They said the casino will move off the river.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.
Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

Latest News

Curtis Hearn, accused of committing crimes in three different states, now in custody
Man convicted in 3 states in custody after shooting at officers, police say
A man accused of raping a woman and beating her with a baseball bat is walking free after a...
Judge releases rape suspect
According to the report, one of the men had been shot in the leg, another had been shot in the...
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the...
AAA: More Americans leaving town this Thanksgiving