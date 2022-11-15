Judge releases rape suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a woman and beating her with a baseball bat is walking free after a judge released him on his own recognizance.

Jonesboro police arrested 56-year-old Daryl Allen Scales on suspicion of rape and second-degree battery following an Oct. 11 incident at a residence on South Gee Street.

The victim told investigators she was in the bathroom when Scales came in, pushed her against the wall, and sexually assaulted her.

When she ran out of the bathroom, she claimed Scales “grabbed a baseball bat and began hitting her in the head and legs.”

Detectives noted the woman suffered a large cut to the back of her head.

According to the affidavit, Scales “admitted to hitting the female with the baseball bat but said that she was attacking him and he was scared for his life.”

On Oct. 14, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest Scales and set his bond at $125,000, and issued a no-contest order.

While awaiting arraignment, Circuity Court Judge Cindy Thyer reduced Scales bond from $125,000 to release on his own recognizance.

The order stated that both parties, including the prosecution, agreed to the reduction.

The no-contact order “remains in full force and effect.”

Scales is due in circuit court on Nov. 22 for plea and arraignment.

