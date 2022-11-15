Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man convicted in 3 states in custody after shooting at officers, police say

Curtis Hearn, accused of committing crimes in three different states, now in custody
Curtis Hearn, accused of committing crimes in three different states, now in custody(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of committing crimes in three different states is now in Memphis Police Department’s custody.

On Nov. 14th, Memphis Police OCU Scorpion Unit was attempting a felony warrant pick-up at a mobile home at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Curtis Hearn according to Memphis Police.

Detectives knocked and introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. After cops identified themselves, an officer noticed Hearn inside the mobile home as he grabbed a black handgun and pointed it directly at the door.

Memphis Police say an officer was positioned by the door and he and other detectives retreated and took cover from the gunshots and waited for additional officer personnel to make the scene.

After an elapsed period of time, Hearn was taken into custody―detectives located a black handgun that Hearn used to commit the aggravated assault.

In the state of Ohio, Hearn was sentenced to a three-year conviction for aggravated burglary and robbery on Jan. 22, 2006. He was also convicted for felony theft of property in Arkansas on March 27, 2020.

Hearn used the alias Kevin Sanders and was convicted under the name in Tennessee and was convicted for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 4, 2014. He now faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession.

Hearn has a $115,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
A long-time Bono police officer is off the job after he turned himself in for ethics violations.
Bono police officer resigns for having sex on duty
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
The report stated the teens had asked the woman for keys while pointing the rifles at her.
Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

Latest News

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a...
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
A man accused of raping a woman and beating her with a baseball bat is walking free after a...
Judge releases rape suspect
According to the report, one of the men had been shot in the leg, another had been shot in the...
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
Despite national gas prices averaging $3.76 a gallon, more Americans are expected to hit the...
AAA: More Americans leaving town this Thanksgiving