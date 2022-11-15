Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash

Energy Alert
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 21-year-old Shawn A. Abentroth of Senath was westbound when he failed to yield at the stop sign.

ASP said Abentroth’s 2007 Mazda 3 crossed directly into the path of a northbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 18-year-old Kylee S. Tuberville of Marmaduke.

Abentroth’s Mazda overturned before coming to a final stop in a nearby parking lot. Tuberville’s Nissan spun clockwise and came to a stop in the same parking lot.

Abentroth died in the crash.

Tuberville was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

