Man sentenced on child porn charge

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Beebe man to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

According to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock, U.S. District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced 30-year-old Joshua Sweat on Sunday.

Texas police notified the Little Rock Police Department in April of 2019 about a man who was sending nude photos of a small boy.

According to court documents, Sweat told an undercover agent that he was caring for a little boy and began sending images of the child who appeared to be 3-5 years old.

During an interview with police, Sweat reportedly “confessed to law enforcement that he had images of child sexual abuse on his phone.”

Investigators said the images included children under the age of 10 “engaging in oral and anal intercourse.”

Sweat admitted taking photos of the victim and texting them to others, the report stated.

According to KARK, Sweat was indicted in May 2019 and pleaded guilty this past May to the charges.

In addition to his prison term, the judge sentenced Sweat to a lifetime of supervised release.

