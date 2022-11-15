Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man sentenced on child porn charge

A judge sentenced a Beebe man to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
A judge sentenced a Beebe man to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Beebe man to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

According to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock, U.S. District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced 30-year-old Joshua Sweat on Sunday.

Texas police notified the Little Rock Police Department in April of 2019 about a man who was sending nude photos of a small boy.

According to court documents, Sweat told an undercover agent that he was caring for a little boy and began sending images of the child who appeared to be 3-5 years old.

During an interview with police, Sweat reportedly “confessed to law enforcement that he had images of child sexual abuse on his phone.”

Investigators said the images included children under the age of 10 “engaging in oral and anal intercourse.”

Sweat admitted taking photos of the victim and texting them to others, the report stated.

According to KARK, Sweat was indicted in May 2019 and pleaded guilty this past May to the charges.

In addition to his prison term, the judge sentenced Sweat to a lifetime of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
An initial incident report said the vehicle came back to a person who lived on Jefferson Avenue.
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft

Latest News

UT Martin Head Women's Basketball Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: UT Martin HC Kevin McMillin on win over A-State, Kenley McCarn/Josie Storey
With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture...
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast