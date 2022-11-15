Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – After just months on the job, the Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty.

Allen Hicks told KAIT8 he was fired Nov. 14 , for violation of “Facebook policy.”

Hicks said the mayor “did not want to give me a reason,” and a member of the city council told him the reason for his firing.

According to Hicks, the policy violation was for a private message between him and another person that “got a little ugly.” Hicks said the other person posted the conversation to Facebook.

The firing of Hicks, who had been on the job since March, happened during the city’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, but Hicks said the firing was “just out of the blue.” Hicks told KAIT8 he spoke to the mayor on Nov. 10 about the incident and the mayor ‘’reprimanded” him but said he would not be fired.

Hicks said he has never been “written up” before but was fired from the city a few years back for a different incident.

Hicks said the city was not providing him with a severance package.

Calls to public numbers listed for the city’s mayor and several council members went unanswered.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.