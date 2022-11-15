Energy Alert
Nov. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No big issues overnight from the sleet and snow as most stayed above freezing. We’re still a little wet this morning and light mist/drizzle may continue until or slightly after sunrise. Highs are back in the 40s today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures get a little colder tonight and drop below freezing. The wind stays breezy today and Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday mornings look the coldest with lows in the 20s.

Clouds on Friday may keep us in the 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected over the rest of the week. Maybe mid to late next week another storm system could arrive.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

After just months on the job, the Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty.

A search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri.

The Biden administration is cracking down on airlines who failed to reimburse passengers for their canceled flights during the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement tonight that could reveals plans for a 2024 presidential run.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Peco Foods is working with authorities to complete a thorough investigation of the incident.
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
This latest model shows what we could expect Monday evening.
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
An initial incident report said the vehicle came back to a person who lived on Jefferson Avenue.
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft

