Nov. 15: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

No big issues overnight from the sleet and snow as most stayed above freezing. We’re still a little wet this morning and light mist/drizzle may continue until or slightly after sunrise. Highs are back in the 40s today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures get a little colder tonight and drop below freezing. The wind stays breezy today and Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday mornings look the coldest with lows in the 20s.

Clouds on Friday may keep us in the 30s and low 40s in the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected over the rest of the week. Maybe mid to late next week another storm system could arrive.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

After just months on the job, the Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty.

A search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri.

The Biden administration is cracking down on airlines who failed to reimburse passengers for their canceled flights during the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement tonight that could reveals plans for a 2024 presidential run.

Details on these stories and more

