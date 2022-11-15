Energy Alert
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8.

Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.

The hearings will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

  • Dec. 13: Williams Baptist University (Moody Room), 22 McClellan Dr. in Walnut Ridge
  • Dec. 14: Pocahontas Community Center, 300 Geneva Dr. in Pocahontas
  • Dec. 15: M.B. Ainley Community Center (Banquet Room), 536 E. Elm St. in Corning

The DEIS is also available for review online by clicking here and at the following locations:

  • Corning Public Library: 613 Pine St. in Corning
  • Randolph County Library: 111 W. Everett St. in Pocahontas
  • Lawrence County Library: 115 W. Walnut St. in Walnut Ridge
  • Greene County Library: 120 North 12th St. in Paragould

For more information, call 501-823-0730.

Those wishing to submit written statements or other exhibits can email them or complete an online form by clicking here.

