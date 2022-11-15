Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening smash-and-grab in Craighead County has those in one community wondering if they’re safe.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Jonesboro police responded to a robbery at the JCPenney on Highland Drive, where employees said five men smashed cases and ran off jewelry.

With the holiday season prone to thefts being more common, shoppers are nervous as they venture out to department stores.

“It makes me scared that I am going to be in the store and something could just happen out of nowhere,” said shopper Eva Thompson.

Thompson was out shopping at Target on Monday evening.

When Reporter Jace Passmore first approached Thompson, she was hesitant to talk due to the amount of crime recently.

“You are a man and I am a woman, and you have to be cautious,” Thompson said.

With incidents like Sunday’s smash-and-grab and the death of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher in September, self-defense class attendance is on the rise.

Mariela Baez, a trainer at Top Leaders ATA Martial Arts, has been practicing martial arts for over 15 years. She has personally seen the numbers increase over the past few years.

“I am always aware of my surroundings, and I always carry my keys in my dominant hand so I can get access to my car quicker,” Baez said.

With Black Friday being one of the biggest shopping days of the year and eager shoppers wanting to post about their experiences online, Baez said to be weary about what you post and try not to give out too much information.

“Now they know what you are buying, whom you are with, and if you are by yourself,” Baez said.

If you want to decrease your chance of being targeted, Baez advises you to be aware of your surroundings, and if possible, walk out of the store with a group you’re comfortable with.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.