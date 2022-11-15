Energy Alert
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville.

According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots and yelling in the area.

When they arrived at the home, deputies found three men suffering injuries.

According to the report, one of the men had been shot in the leg, another had been shot in the groin. The third victim suffered a cut to the back of his head.

Deputies provided emergency medical treatment, including applying a tourniquet until an ambulance could arrive.

While waiting for EMTs, deputies asked two of the men who had shot them.

“They refused to give a name of the suspect,” the report stated.

The third victim said a man had “just pulled up in the driveway and started shooting.”

He also would not provide a name.

According to the report, deputies have identified a possible suspect. However, no arrests have been made.

“The victims are not wanting to cooperate and are not forthcoming with information,” Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in an email to Region 8 News. “We are trying to investigate this incident, but it is difficult without cooperation.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

